Stellantis and Zeta Energy join forces to develop EV batteries

The aim is to develop batteries that charge faster and are cheaper to produce.

Netherlands-based vehicles company Stellantis and US-based electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Zeta Energy have agreed to develop new cost-effective lithium-sulfur EV batteries.

The collaboration includes both pre-production development and planning for future production. Upon completion of the project, it is intended for the batteries to power Stellantis’ EVs by 2030.

As a result of this partnership, customers could potentially see a much lighter battery pack in the near future with the same usable energy as current lithium-ion batteries. This could enable these vehicles to have greater range, enhanced performance and improved handling.

The new EVs could also have the potential to improve fast-charging speed by up to 50pc, making ownership of EVs more attractive. The proposed lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to cost less than half the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of current lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries will be created using waste materials and methane, which the partners claim will result in reduced CO2 emissions compared to any present battery technology. In contrast to lithium-ion batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries are shorter lasting, but they do not use expensive materials such as nickel or cobalt, resulting in cheaper production costs.

According to Zeta Energy, its battery technology is intended to be manufacturable within existing gigafactory technology and would also “leverage a short, entirely domestic supply chain in Europe or North America”.

Speaking further on the partnership, Ned Curic, Stellantis’ chief engineering and technology officer, said that the collaboration with Zeta Energy will aid the business in advancing its electrification strategy.

“Groundbreaking battery technologies like lithium-sulfur can support Stellantis’ commitment to carbon neutrality by 2038, while ensuring our customers enjoy optimal range, performance and affordability,” Curic said.

Tom Pilette, CEO of Zeta Energy, also welcomed the news: “The combination of Zeta Energy’s lithium-sulfur battery technology with Stellantis’ unrivalled expertise in innovation, global manufacturing and distribution can dramatically improve the performance and cost profile of EVs, while increasing the supply chain resiliency for batteries and EVs.”

According to Stellantis, developing these new EVs forms a key component of the company’s Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which includes offering more than 75 battery EV models.

Last year, it was reported that Stellantis was the world’s fourth-largest car manufacturer, after Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai Kia.

The company is also a backer of Silicon Valley start-up Lyten, which in October announced a plan to invest over $1bn to build the world’s first gigafactory for lithium-sulfur batteries in Nevada.

Last month, car company Ford announced it would cut 4,000 jobs following poor EV sales. The decision was made due to disappointing EV sales and new competition, which the company said has been “highly disruptive”.

