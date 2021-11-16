Dublin proptech Lintil raises €250,000 to fund UK debut

The Enterprise Ireland funding will help Lintil launch its free AI-powered property platform in the UK.

Lintil, an Irish proptech start-up looking to guide people through the home-buying process, has raised €250,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland to launch its platform in the UK market.

The funding comes just months after Lintil launched its free online platform in July. It also raised €270,000 from the Kerry Angel Network, part of the broader, all-island Halo Business Angel Network, later that month.

Since then, Lintl says it has helped more than 5,000 Irish home buyers find properties of their choice by connecting them to suitable service providers. It has struck partnerships with property website Daft and insurance company FBD.

Its AI-powered virtual assistant aims to guide users through each step of the home-buying process, connecting them to the most suitable services based on their budget, including mortgage brokers, solicitors, insurance companies and property surveyors, among others.

The Dublin-based company was founded in 2017 by solicitor Emmet Creighton and former maths lecturer Jonathan McLaughlin, who met while attending NUI Galway, tapping into the growing proptech market.

Creighton, who is CEO of the business, said that the Enterprise Ireland funding marks a “significant milestone” in the start-up’s growth as it prepares for international expansion.

“We’ve had an incredible few months since we initially launched, assisting more than 5,000 users in Ireland alone. Our concept is based around the entire digitisation of the property purchasing process, making it easier for home buyers to secure and purchase the property of their dreams.”

Niall McEvoy, manager of Enterprise Ireland’s high-potential start-up unit, said Lintil has “ambitious plans to internationally scale its offering” and expanding into the UK is an important step.

“It is one of a number of innovation-driven Irish companies that are making a real impact domestically and internationally,” he added.

