AI hyperscaler Nscale raises $155m to fuel expansion

The company will be launching a public cloud service early next year to provide developers access to purpose-built inference and training solutions.

Nscale, the London-based artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider, has raised $155m in a funding round to fuel its growth plans across Europe and North America. The oversubscribed Series A round was led by Sandton Capital Partners, and saw participation from Kestrel, Bluesky Asset Management and Florence Capital.

According to the AI hyperscaler, the funding will be used to accelerate the deployment of large-scale GPU clusters for AI training, fine-tuning and inferencing workloads.

It also plans to expand its 1.3GW pipeline of greenfield data centre sites – or sites that the company started from scratch – in Ohio, Texas, UK and Norway, and has a further 120MW planned for development in 2025. Currently, the company also has a 60MW renewable energy-powered data centre in Norway’s Glomfjord.

Moreover, Nscale is launching a public cloud service early next year which it expects will provide developers access to purpose-built inference and training solutions.

The company raised $30m in seed funding in December 2023 before launching from stealth in May 2024, develops AI-ready data centres, deploys GPU infrastructure and delivers high-performance AI cloud services.

According to Nscale, its full-stack approach – an approach where it develops both front-end and back-end applications – enables the company to deliver “unrivalled” speed, performance and efficiency on AI workloads and is designed to support the generative AI lifecycle, enabling developers to run and train AI models.

“The AI market is scaling rapidly, and so are we,” said Joshua Payne, the CEO of the company. “Nscale manages every layer of infrastructure in the value chain to meet the intensive needs of large-scale AI customers.

“In particular, the largest risk to the market’s ability to scale is the large contiguous tranches of electricity required to power these large GPU superclusters. Nscale has a 1.3GW pipeline of sites in our portfolio, which allows us to design from the ground up, the data centre, the supercluster and the cloud environment end to end for our customers.”

Nscale recently announced a partnership with Open Innovation AI, an Abu Dhabi-based GPU orchestration platform, aiming to deploy 30,000 GPUs in the next three years.

The AI boom has resulted in significant increase in the demand for data centres. Earlier this year, the UK government designated data centres as “critical infrastructure”, giving them the same importance as vital services such as water and energy while inviting major investments into its data centre infrastructure.

In October, US firms announced they will be investing £6.3bn in the UK data centre infrastructure, in part, to support the development of AI in the country.

Meanwhile Amazon Web Services announced an £8bn investment into the UK’s digital infrastructure over the next five years, while a company, DC01UK, announced a £3.75bn investment for a data centre in Hertfordshire.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.