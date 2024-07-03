Belgian insurtech Qover enters Irish motor insurance market

Founded in 2016 by Quentin Colmant and Jean-Charles Velge, Qover is headquartered in Brussels. It has launched in 10 countries within 36 months.

Belgium-based global insurtech company Qover has entered the Irish market by launching its motor insurance solution today (3 July).

On a mission to cover all European markets by the end of 2025, Qover said that its motor insurance offering in Ireland is designed to meet market needs and deliver optimal user acquisition programmes through a dedicated team of motor insurance experts.

Some of the features of its tech platform include fast digital claims processing for claims resolution and “advanced” performance analytics providing transparency of insurance programmes to all partners and end users.

“As Qover expands its footprint into the Irish market, the company envisions bringing a fresh perspective to motor insurance, challenging the industry status quo and delivering high-quality service to its partners,” the announcement reads.

Founded in 2016 by Quentin Colmant and Jean-Charles Velge, Qover is headquartered in Brussels. The insurtech has launched in 10 countries within 36 months.

In January, the company entered the UK motor insurance market, which it estimated at the time to be worth £19bn. Other countries it has motor insurance programmes in include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Last week, the company launched its AI-powered claims solution. In an announcement at the time, Qover said it wants to address a “significant pain point” around the claims journey and speed of settlement, which it says is the primary source of discontent among dissatisfied claimants.

“Imagine submitting your claim in a couple of clicks and getting paid within an hour of claim approval,” Qover chief customer officer Ed Ackerman said at the time.

“By leveraging AI and automation at key stages of the end-to-end claims process, we’re not only speeding up a typically cumbersome process but also making it more intuitive – even stress-free – for our policyholders.”

In May, Dutch neobank Bunq expanded its services in Ireland with the roll-out of a travel insurance offering in partnership with Qover.

