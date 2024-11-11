Work IQ partners with TU Dublin to aid student entrepreneurs

As part of the partnership, students will be invited to Work IQ for interactive events, mentoring sessions and more.

Work IQ has announced a collaboration with Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), offering students access to innovation and entrepreneurial resources as well as opportunities for work experience.

Work IQ, which is situated in Innovation Quarter Tallaght, is a €16m innovation centre which is supported by South Dublin County Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Opened earlier this year, it is home to a number of local start-ups and companies and provides office spaces for up to 60 businesses.

The aim of the new partnership is to provide TU Dublin students with access to resources, including networking events, skill-building workshops, and internship opportunities in high-growth sectors, which the partners said “will empower and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs”.

University students will be invited to Work IQ in Tallaght for interactive events, mentoring sessions and hands-on experiences – bridging the gap between academia and industry, according to the collaborators.

Through these initiatives and workshops, students will have the opportunity to engage directly with local innovators.

“By creating an environment where students have direct access to the successful businesses and entrepreneurs within Work IQ, we’re not only fostering their entrepreneurial spirit but also helping them find their voice and feel genuinely supported in pursuing their ambitions,” said Daniel Halpin, Work IQ’s business growth manager.

“This partnership highlights the importance of collaboration, growth, and resilience within the Tallaght community.”

Dr Rosie Hand, TU Dublin’s head of discipline in advertising and communications, said: “We are thrilled to begin our exciting partnership with Work IQ, where the stage is set for nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Together, we’re building a foundation where creativity, innovation, and bold ideas come to life, empowering students to lead with confidence and drive change.”

Work IQ is the first Irish centre run by Oxford Innovation Space – an organisation that manages 31 other innovation centres in the UK – and is expected to support the creation of more than 700 jobs worth €80m to the economy.

