Apple Intelligence is coming to the EU in April 2025

The new timeline for EU iPhone users comes as the tech company releases its AI features as part of the iOS 18.1 update.

Earlier this year, EU Apple users were left wondering if they would be left out of the tech company’s major AI feature, Apple Intelligence.

Now, users can expect Apple Intelligence features to roll out to iPhone and iPad users in the EU from April 2025.

The news comes as the iPhone maker announces the launch of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, which includes the first batch of Apple Intelligence features first announced at its WWDC event in June.

The company said the new system will be able to understand and create language and images, take actions across various apps and can be used to simplify everyday tasks.

Shortly after the event, Apple had said its AI feature would not be coming to the EU this year because of issues with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the regulation that aims to crack down on anticompetitive behaviour from Big Tech companies.

At the time, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said she found it “very interesting” that Apple had said it would deploy its AI features sooner in regions where it’s “not obliged to enable competition”.

“I think that is the most stunning, open declaration that they know 100pc that this is another way of disabling competition where they have a stronghold already.”

However, the latest update suggests that Apple is working to ensure its features comply with the DMA. In fact, Mac users in the EU will already have the ability to access Apple Intelligence in US English with macOS Sequoia 15.1.

The tech company also said the features will be available for localised English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK by December.

By April 2025, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to “many of the core features of Apple Intelligence”, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, a redesigned Siri, ChatGPT integration and more.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple Intelligence introduces “a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac” and builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning.

“Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we’re incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users’ lives,” he said.

