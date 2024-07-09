Liberty IT expanding operations with new Galway premises

The company is currently recruiting in the areas of software engineering, data engineering, data science, and product and design.

Software company Liberty IT has today (9 July) announced plans to open a new office in Galway city centre in the coming months.

Liberty IT develops technologies exclusively for its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance. The company currently has three locations around the island of Ireland – in Belfast, Dublin and Galway – employing more than 650 people.

Since establishing its first premises in the west in 2023, with the PorterShed location in Galway city, Liberty IT has generated 35 new jobs and is actively recruiting for additional roles in software engineering, data engineering, data science, and product and design.

Tony Marron, the managing director of Liberty IT expressed his gratitude for the support received from the city and from partnerships that include Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway (ITAG) and the Galway Chamber.

“Our new Galway base has been pivotal in our growth over the last 12 months, and it has enabled us to play an even bigger direct role in projects that have a global impact,” said Marron.

Darren Muldoon, Liberty IT’s Galway site lead, spoke about the team’s efforts in furthering STEM education to build the next generation of tech talent.

“It has been particularly special to have been able to support CodePlus at the School of Education, University of Galway, where we provided local primary schools the opportunity to develop their computing skills and learn more about coding and engineering,” said Muldoon.

“We have also collaborated with the universities to recruit entry-level roles, take part in guest lectures and hackathons and it has been fantastic to see the energy from both students and lecturers for the tech industry,” he added.

Silicon Republic recently spoke with Liberty IT’s Jayne Spalding on how she got to where she is today and the importance of taking risks. For further information on current jobs available with Liberty IT in Galway, visit the careers page.

