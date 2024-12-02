Fexco and Green Rebel among Tech Industry Alliance awardees

The awards recognise tech excellence in the south-west region.

The winners of the 2024 Tech Industry Alliance (TIA) Leaders Awards were announced last Friday (29 November). The awards recognise achievements made across the tech sector in the south-west of Ireland.

The recipients of the Tech Person of the Year Award were the McCarthy family, the driving force behind fntech Fexco.

Founded in 1981, the payments and FX technology solutions company was the first to get a foreign exchange license as a non-bank in Ireland. It operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 2,900 people worldwide.

The Tech Start-Up of the Year Award went to Stingray Labs, which develops products to streamline and digitise legal and financial services.

The Scale-Up of the Year Award went to Green Rebel, an Irish company specialising in data delivery, analytics, and consultancy in order to support offshore renewable energy projects. The company was founded by Pearse Flynn in 2020.

Speaking at the event, which took place at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry, Gerry Murphy, chairperson of TIA, said that the awards are not just about recognising success. “They’re about inspiring the entire community to push boundaries, innovate and make a lasting impact.

“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists – you are the driving force behind our region’s tech excellence.”

Sean Ryan, board member of the TIA, added that the calibre of entries this year “was nothing short of exceptional”.

“Each of our winners embodies the spirit of collaboration and ambition that defines the south-west tech ecosystem.

“We’re incredibly proud to support their journey and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Other awards presented at the ceremony included:

Environmental Sustainability Award: Astellas Pharma Ireland

Multinational of the Year Award: Enercon

Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace Winner: Aspen Grove

Smart Technology Innovation Award: BioAtlantis

Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact Award: NetApp

Chairperson’s Award: Tír na nÓg Children’s Foundation

Excellence in Education Award: Coláiste Gleann Lí

Previous winners of awards include Andrew O’Shaughnessy, founder of Poppulo, for Tech Person of the Year, and Keelvar for Scale-Up of the Year.

