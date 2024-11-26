Siro’s high-speed fibre broadband now available in every Irish county

800 premises in Carrick-on-Shannon can now connect to high-speed fibre broadband.

With its latest expansion into Co Leitrim, Siro is now live in every Irish county, marking an “important milestone” in its nationwide roll-out of fibre broadband.

800 premises in Co Leitrim town Carrick-on-Shannon can now connect to fibre broadband, expanding Siro’s reach to more than 620,000 premises in 142 cities and towns in the country – and according to the company, it is on track to reaching more than 700,000 premises by 2026.

Founded in 2015 as a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, Siro’s latest expansion forms part of a €1bn investment into Ireland’s broadband infrastructure. In 2023, the network operator rolled out fibre broadband to six new towns in Co Cork while in 2022 it expanded into Longford town.

In the same year, Galway became the first Irish city to benefit from Siro’s newly upgraded 10-gigabit fibre connectivity for enterprises, with the service expanding to the enterprise market across the country later that year.

“The milestone of reaching every county in Ireland matters hugely to Siro, and to our parent companies ESB and Vodafone,” said Siro’s CEO John Keaney.

“Bringing full fibre broadband to Carrick-on-Shannon marks a major milestone for Siro as our network’s footprint now extends to every county in Ireland.”

Vodafone Ireland CEO, Amanda Nelson said: “Since launching in 2015 we have been delivering connectivity to people, businesses, and communities right across Ireland, while also offering greater competition within the market.”

While Justin Fannon, the director of services of economic development, planning and infrastructural services at Leitrim County Council said that a further 800 premises would receive fibre broadband connectivity in the coming months.

“The local authority welcomes the Siro installation and the economic benefits it has the potential to bring to the area by strengthening connectivity and providing confidence to businesses to expand their use of digital technologies,” he added.

Earlier this year, the company invested €100m to expand its services in Dublin, providing its fibre broadband coverage to nearly 100,000 premises across the wider Dublin area.

The company was also awarded the Innovative Models of Financing, Business, and Investment prize at the 2023 European Broadband Awards for its full-fibre broadband roll-out across Ireland.

