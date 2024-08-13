Vodafone expands digital training courses across Ireland

Vodafone says its Hi Digital programme has helped more than 65,000 older adults and it is being expanded to 13 more stores.

Vodafone Ireland is bringing its training programme to boost the digital skills of older people to more stores across the country.

The company’s Hi Digital programme was launched in 2021 to address the growing digital exclusion experienced by older adults and help them use the internet more in their daily lives. It is divided into short lessons that teach older adults how to access the internet, use smartphones, stay safe online and avoid threats such as scams and fraud.

Vodafone says more than 65,000 adults have participated in these digital learning courses to date. Last year, the programme was expanded to offer in-person support for older adults in Vodafone stores nationwide, called ‘Drop-In Fridays’.

To make this service accessible to more people, Vodafone said it is bringing this in-store service to 13 more stores, including new locations in Cork, Kerry, Louth, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow. This brings the total number of stores offering this weekly service to 49 nationwide.

These in-store events take place every Friday from 10am to 1pm, with trained staff available to offer personalised assistance. The full list of stores where these events take place is available on Google Maps.

“The Hi Digital programme has been a transformative initiative, bridging the digital divide and empowering older adults to confidently navigate the digital world,” said Liz Roche, head of the Vodafone Foundation in Ireland. “Seeing the positive impact on participants’ lives, from staying connected to loved ones to safely using online services, highlights how important this programme is to our participants.

“We are looking forward to continuing to expand our learning modules and making it as accessible as possible to ensure that nobody gets left behind in the digital world.”

The Vodafone Foundation also plans to launch a new video on the Hi Digital site, which will show people how to navigate the Transport for Ireland app.

The concept of digital exclusion and the digital divide – the unequal access to digital technologies – has grown more complicated with the rapid rise of AI technology. Recently, HP’s Val Gabriel discussed the importance of achieving digital equity with the growing presence of disruptive tech.

