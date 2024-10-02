Irish-led study bags EU funding for neurodegenerative diseases

The project will be led by University of Galway and aims to unravel the complex mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration.

A new project tackling neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s has received €1.1m in funding from the European Union (EU).

The collaborative project will be led by researchers at University of Galway, in partnership with institutions in Poland, Italy and Turkey.

The research aims to understand neurodegenerative diseases and will be driven by the need for early detection and effective interventions. The project will use cutting-edge technologies to explore novel pathways for development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

These diseases involve irreparable deterioration of nerve cells, which can severely impact those affected by it as well as their families and carers.

Central to the research will be the exploration of emerging biomarkers, including microRNAs – non-coding RNA molecules that help control how genes are expressed – and extracellular vesicles associated with these disorders. These biomarkers could be non-invasive indicators of the diseases and allow for early intervention for treatment.

The EU funding came through the Joint Programme on Neurodegenerative Disease Research and the research will be led by Dr Kasia Whysall with Dr Leo Quinlan, principal investigators and associate professors at the University of Galway’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Whysall said the project aims to “unravel the complex mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration”, especially Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our research suggests that early changes in the function of enzymes known as V-ATPase, and how this affects lysosomes – a type of recycling centre in the body that helps cells function properly – could be a key target for intervention to restore metabolic balance,” she said.

“We also found that damage to these cell parts might make neurons more vulnerable, supporting our investigation into treatment strategies that target gene regulation.”

Prof Martin O’Donnell, executive dean for the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, said the project could transform the landscape of neurodegenerative research. “The research partnerships established as part of this research underscores the importance of global cooperation in addressing pressing health challenges.”

The funding comes just one day after the news that FutureNeuro will lead a new research and training initiative that aims to equip researchers with specialised skills needed to advance research into neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and motor neuron disease, among others.

