AbbVie Ireland appoints Dana Kendall as new GM

Texas native Dana Kendall will lead the global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie’s Irish division as its general manager, the company said in an announcement today (16 December).

Based at AbbVie’s commercial headquarters in Dublin’s Citywest, Kendall, with 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry across sales, marketing and leadership, will lead the company’s commercial business in Ireland. She takes over from Andrés Rodrigo Díaz, who held the role since 2019.

Kendall began her career at Galderma Laboratories in the US, followed by roles at InVentiv Health, Endo Pharmaceuticals and UCB, where she gained experience in commercial strategy with an international focus.

She joined AbbVie in 2020 as a global associate marketing director, where she led the international launches of treatments for active psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. In 2022, Kendall was appointed as the international marketing director for a key dermatology therapy.

Speaking about her appointment, Kendall said: “I am honoured to step into the role of general manager for AbbVie Ireland, a country where our commitment to innovation and patient care is strongly rooted.

“With a talented team and a robust presence across Ireland, we are well-positioned to continue delivering transformative medicines that address complex health challenges. I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to make a meaningful impact on patient lives and contribute to the healthcare landscape in Ireland.”

Abbvie currently employs 2,600 people in Ireland across six sites in Cork, Dublin, Sligo and Mayo. Internationally, the company has more than 50,000 employees in 70 countries, marketing its medicines in more than 175 countries.

In 2022, the company expanded its Cork site with a €60m infusion, creating 70 new jobs at the manufacturing site. The expansion construction began in 2023 and manufacturing operations are set to start next year.

