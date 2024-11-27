Girls just wanna have STEM careers, Maynooth report finds

76pc of participants in inclusion programme are now considering a career in STEM.

More than 5,300 female students have participated in Maynooth University’s All-Ireland STEM Passport for Inclusion programme, according to a new report launched today (27 November) to mark three years since the start of the initiative.

The programme offers pupils from disadvantaged communities a pathway into careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It combines a recognised qualification (Level 6 NFQ), education supports and mentoring from industry role models.

After completing the programme, the students, who go to DEIS schools across the island of Ireland and 50pc of whom are from rural areas, have shown eagerness to continue in STEM. 79pc of these students are now considering applying to study STEM at third level, while 76pc are considering a career in STEM.

Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, digital skills lecturer at Maynooth University, said that the publication of today’s report represents “a milestone” in the programme.

“When building out this initiative, we at Maynooth University set out to develop an evidence based, system solution, to address the underrepresentation of diverse women and girls in STEM.”

O’Sullivan, who is also a bestselling author with her memoir Poor, said that there are plans to expand the project from 2025 to 2027.

Microsoft Ireland is the lead industry partner for the programme and has contributed €600,000 in match funding to date. Microsoft’s Dream Space education team co-designed the Level 6 qualification.

According to Maynooth University, only 3 in 10 girls from DEIS schools were confident they could study STEM in the future, while close to 6 in 10 girls from non-DEIS were confident. After girls took part in the programme, the STEM confidence gap between girls in DEIS and non-DEIS schools was all but eliminated.

One graduate of the programme, Ava Kenny is now a third-year science student at Maynooth University. “Before taking part, I was unsure if I wanted to pursue a college education, let alone pursue a career in STEM. The realm of science seemed distant and unfamiliar to me, and I didn’t know of anyone working in STEM,” Kenny recalled.

“From my first day in the programme, I was captivated by the many doors a career in STEM could open for me.

“As I move on to the next stage of my life, I am excited about the prospect of a career in STEM and I know that the lessons I learned throughout the programme will stand to me.”

The report includes several recommendations to further STEM engagement and the impact of the programme across Ireland, including expanding the programme across all DEIS schools, providing necessary resources to DEIS schools, funding longitudinal research on programme impact and introducing funded STEM work experience programmes.

Dr Ruth Freeman, director of research for society at Research Ireland, welcomed the report: “I’m so excited to see how these students will contribute and thrive as STEM professionals in the future,” Freeman said.

