Fintech GTreasury makes Dublin its primary development hub

‘Anchoring’ development in Dublin will accelerate the company’s innovation, GTreasury CTO said.

US fintech GTreasury, which provides a treasury platform for finance leaders, has announced Dublin as the company’s primary development hub.

The company said that it has significantly expanded its development operations in the country and explains that the move will accelerate its technology innovation, including “honing and advancing” its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Founded in 1986, GTreasury offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) treasury and risk management solutions, including cash visibility, forecasting, payments, risks, debts and investments, for more than 1,000 businesses across 160 countries.

According to the company, the freshly expanded Dublin office will focus on solution delivery, increased data analytics and faster time-to-market for new capabilities. Moreover, the move will also prepare GTreasury to adapt to future digital treasury-related challenges, it said.

“Dublin’s rich technology ecosystem, including its strong universities and exceptional talent pool, make it an ideal location for GTreasury’s development operations,” said Lars Powers, the chief technology officer at the company.

“By anchoring development in Dublin, we’ll accelerate our innovations around intelligent cash forecasting, risk analytics, automation capabilities, and more. The investment strengthens our ability to deliver industry-leading AI and machine learning solutions that transform how organisations manage their treasury operations.”

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with its offices in Dublin and London serving the Europe and the Middle-East region, while its Sydney, Singapore and Manila offices serve the Asia-Pacific region.

Ireland has become an increasingly welcome location for global businesses to set up shop. Last month, Indian fintech Juspay opened an office in Dublin, creating 30 new jobs in the process, while in October CalypsoAI, a cybersecurity start-up based out of California, announced that it would double its Irish workforce to 100 employees, a year after opening a centre of excellence in Dublin.

Moreover, Chargebee, a US company providing a revenue growth management platform for subscription businesses, opened a new Dublin office in September last year and announced plans to grow its team in the city 50 over the next three years.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.