Alison Dunn announced as new Amazon country manager for Ireland

The Dublin native is taking on the role ahead of the launch of Amazon.ie in 2025.

It has been announced that Dubliner Alison Dunn will be the new country manager for Amazon Ireland and will oversee the launch of Amazon.ie, as it takes off in 2025. Dunn, who has been with Amazon for nearly a decade, has held a number of positions across the e-commerce company, for example digital innovation leader at Amazon Web Services.

Two years after the official opening of the first Dublin-based fulfilment centre, Amazon announced it would be launching an Irish store, Amazon.ie in 2025. The opening of Amazon’s virtual doors in the region will enable Irish consumers to avoid difficulties with different currencies, delivery issues and customs charges.

Amazon has a large presence in Ireland currently, employing around 6,500 professionals across Cork, Dublin and Drogheda and to date nearly €22bn has been invested into its Irish operations. The retail giant entered into a five-year agreement with An Post last year to introduce new delivery services to increase the speed and performance of Amazon’s last-mile, middle-mile and returns operations in Ireland.

“Our teams across the country are incredibly excited about the launch of Amazon.ie in 2025 and writing the next chapter of our story in Ireland,” Dunn said.

“The store is great news for Irish customers and businesses alike, and we’re taking another big step towards launching Amazon.ie by opening our doors for businesses to join us as selling partners ahead of the launch.”

Earlier this autumn, Amazon announced that, starting in 2025, it would be enforcing a complete return-to-the-office rule that would eliminate remote and hybrid working options, describing the measure as a larger effort to strengthen the company’s culture and teams.

Additionally, in the US, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been given the go ahead to pursue an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, that has alleged the retail giant engages in anticompetitive and unfair strategies to maintain a monopoly.

