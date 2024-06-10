7 tech summer camps for kids

It’s never too early to spark a child’s interest in science and technology, so picking the right summer activity can be the beginning of a lifelong passion.

For children and teenagers, the summer months before school starts up again can be long and tedious. With an Irish summer, you are never guaranteed decent enough weather to plan consistent outdoor activities, but isolating yourself in front of a screen for an entire summer isn’t healthy either.

Tech-based summer camps are a fun way for children and young people to engage with learning in an atmosphere that fosters collaboration and innovation. They might still be in front of their screens some of the time, but at least they are learning something.

Academy of Code

For the 2024 curriculum, the Academy of Code is offering summer camp programmes on the theme of the popular building game Minecraft. Open to children and young people between the ages of nine and 18, the camp is aimed at coders of all skill levels and students will learn by building new features, enhancements and mods for Minecraft.

The camp offers a mix of academic and fun tasks and is an ideal choice for young people looking to challenge themselves. Class sizes won’t be too large and will use a mix of single and multiplayer mode, allowing students to work independently and as part of a team.

Unlike the majority of summer camps on this list, the Academy of Code is a virtual summer camp and is therefore available on a global scale in regions such as the US, the Middle East and across Europe.

It offers one-, two- and four-week programmes, running in July and August, for two hours daily, starting at €139 per child.

Bricks 4 Kidz

Bricks 4 Kidz is a fun and unique way for children aged five to 12 to explore the topics of engineering, architecture and movie-making. Using Lego, children will build specially designed models, play games and engage with the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), learning through fun.

The summer camps are located in various counties around Ireland and will run throughout July and August.

Children can explore their interests and collaborate using unique lessons, proprietary model plans and themed learning units, with small class sizes and an opportunity to make friends.

The five-day programme costs €110 per child, with a discount for siblings.

Designer Minds

Designer Minds’ STEAM summer camp covers science, technology, engineering, art and maths, and is aimed at primary school children from first to sixth class. With programmes running in multiple locations in 20 counties, STEAM will give young people crucial skills for the evolving 21st century and show them they have the potential to be scientists, engineers, artists and programmers of the future.

The camps run for a week, for four hours daily, throughout July and August, with prices starting at €160 and discounts for siblings.

Inventors Club

The Inventor’s Club offers children aged between seven and 15 a mix of coding and engineering educational programmes. Depending on the young person’s age, attendees can avail of a number of different skill-building opportunities, such as circuitry, art technology, robotics, AI and mechatronics.

The Inventor’s Club five-day summer programmes run at the Sallynoggin, Co Dublin headquarters, from July to August, with fees ranging from €150 to €180 depending on the choice of camp.

Searsol Skills Camp

Searsol Skills Camp is open to young people at primary and secondary school level and aims to improve digital literacy skills and creativity. The camp teaches attendees the foundational computer basics, while also encouraging further learning, critical thinking and digital innovation.

Courses are tailored to the age of the child, providing a comprehensive and fun learning experience. Based throughout Dublin, the five-day programme starts at €100, with discounts for siblings and additional weeks booked.

TechKidz

The TechKidz curriculum enables children and teenagers aged between seven and 14 to develop their computer skills, building foundational ability before moving on to more complex ideas.

Camp goers will be introduced to the concepts of coding and computer programming and will have the opportunity to learn multiple coding languages, for example Scratch, Python and HTML. They will apply the knowledge they have gained to create their own 2D and 3D animation models. TechKidz also focuses on the importance of teamwork, friendship and the improvement of interpersonal and social skills.

The five-day programmes are available in various counties around Ireland, throughout July and August, with prices beginning at €120 and discounts for siblings.

Whizzkids Summer Camps

Whizzkids Summer Camps offer the ideal amalgamation of technology and outdoor activity. Aimed at children and young people, between the ages of eight and 15, camp goers will enjoy an engaging curriculum that includes a blend of education and entertainment.

There will be digital skills classes on topics such coding and animation, with sports and a range of fun hi-tech challenges. The camps are designed for people of all abilities, with children and young people grouped with peers of a similar age.

Located at third-level institutions around the country, the week-long programmes will run throughout July and August. Prices start at €130, with half and full day options, as well as discounts for siblings.

