Learnosity acquired by US equity firm specialising in edtech

The company was declared one of the world’s leading edtechs in 2024 by Time Magazine.

Dublin-based edtech Learnosity has been acquired by US private equity firm Leeds Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Leeds Equity’s acquisition of Learnosity builds on its domain expertise and investment track record in edtech software and corporate training solutions, the company said. Over the last three decades, the firm has invested in several related businesses, including Archer Review, a provider of medical and nursing education; Edcentric, a US-based SaaS provider for higher education institutes; and Big Blue Marble Academy, a provider of early childhood education in the US.

Learnosity, co-founded by Gavin Cooney and Mark Lynch in 2007, is a provider of digital assessment infrastructure to learning organisations, from schools and higher education to corporate settings. The company’s software allows users to build assessments and administer them, while also offering a suite of AI-enabled authoring, grading and compliance solutions.

“We founded Learnosity with the belief that education is the single most important investment that we can make in our futures. This ethos remains core to the work that we do, and we have found a like-minded and world-class partner in Leeds Equity,” said Cooney.

“Their experience and track record of successfully building education and vertical application software businesses will be pivotal in continuing to steward our clients’ education, technology and certification needs, and powering the company’s next stage of growth.”

“The digital assessment landscape is rapidly evolving to address new and diverse learning, skills measurement and accessibility needs,” said David Neverson, the managing director at Leeds Equity.

“Learnosity’s leading assessment technology enables organisations to meet the demands of modern education and training, providing learners with improved instruction and access. We look forward to partnering with Gavin and his and team and helping them advance their clients’ digital assessment capabilities.”

In 2024, Learnosity was ranked at 16th in a Time Magazine list on the world’s top 250 edtech companies based on financial strength and industry impact. It was the only Irish company to make it on the list.

Also last year, the company launched a new AI Labs Initiative aimed at driving innovation in the space, announcing 20 R&D roles as a result.

