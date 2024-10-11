Finalists announced for 2024 Technology Ireland Awards

Fidelity Investments, Liberty IT and the Mastercard Dublin Tech Hub are among the shortlisted companies.
The shortlist for the Technology Ireland Awards has been announced, with winners to be chosen on 15 November at an awards ceremony in Dublin.
Technology Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the technology sector, runs its annual awards to recognise the achievements of indigenous Irish-owned companies and multinationals and celebrate their contributions to society.
Among the awards is the Technology Innovation of the Year, which includes Ardanis Technologies, Buymedia’s AI ad platform and EdgeTier among its finalists.
There are also several Tech 4 Good awards, which recognise tech companies that are making positive impacts to society through a product or service, corporate social responsibility or sustainability measures.
Among the shortlisted companies for these awards are Mastercard’s Dublin Tech Hub, Liberty IT, Fidelity Investments and Rent the Runway.
Meanwhile, the Women in Tech Company Initiative award will be awarded to a company that has demonstrated a strong commitment to attracting, retaining and developing women across its workforce. Fidelity Investments, IntuVu Health, Mastercard, Workday and Biologit are all up for this award.
Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, said the “outstanding achievements and relentless dedication” of the Irish tech community are reflected in the shortlist companies.
“The shortlisted candidates for the 2024 Awards recognises the top innovators shaping the future of technology, with a commitment to solving real-world challenges and paving the way for new advancements and growth in the sector,” she said.
The next stage of the awards will see the shortlisted entries present to 10 independent judging panels, composed of CEOs and founders of successful Irish technology companies, and leaders within the technology sector. The final awards ceremony will take place at the Mansion House, Dublin.
The full shortlist is:
Digital Technology Company of the Year
- Alkimii
- Druid Software
- EdgeTier
- RentalMatics
Emerging Company of the Year
- Coro
- EcoEasi
- IntuVu Health
- Valid8Me
Outstanding Achievement in International Growth
- Spanish Point Technologies
- Mbryonics
- Alkimii
Technology Innovation of the Year
- Aerlytix Analytics Suite
- Ardanis Technologies Ltd
- Buymedia’s AI ad platform
- Druid Software
- EdgeTier
Digital Technology Services Project of the Year
- Brightbeam
- Each&Other | Whyze Health
- Ergo Digital
- Spark
- Tekenable
Tech 4 Good – Product/Service Award
- Druid Software
- Good Food Talks by Nutritics
- Mastercard Dublin Tech Hub
- The Big Idea
- Workday
Tech 4 Good – Community Award
- Carelon CSR
- Fidelity Investments Ireland
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Mastercard Ireland
- Workday
Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Liberty IT
- NEG8 Carbon
- Rent the Runway
- Spanish Point Technologies
Women in Tech Initiative of the Year
- Biologit
- Fidelity Investments Ireland
- IntuVu Health
- Mastercard Ireland
- Workday
Excellence in Talent Development
- Career Vitality
- Liberty IT
- Mastercard Ireland
