Finalists announced for 2024 Technology Ireland Awards

Fidelity Investments, Liberty IT and the Mastercard Dublin Tech Hub are among the shortlisted companies.

The shortlist for the Technology Ireland Awards has been announced, with winners to be chosen on 15 November at an awards ceremony in Dublin.

Technology Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the technology sector, runs its annual awards to recognise the achievements of indigenous Irish-owned companies and multinationals and celebrate their contributions to society.

Among the awards is the Technology Innovation of the Year, which includes Ardanis Technologies, Buymedia’s AI ad platform and EdgeTier among its finalists.

There are also several Tech 4 Good awards, which recognise tech companies that are making positive impacts to society through a product or service, corporate social responsibility or sustainability measures.

Among the shortlisted companies for these awards are Mastercard’s Dublin Tech Hub, Liberty IT, Fidelity Investments and Rent the Runway.

Meanwhile, the Women in Tech Company Initiative award will be awarded to a company that has demonstrated a strong commitment to attracting, retaining and developing women across its workforce. Fidelity Investments, IntuVu Health, Mastercard, Workday and Biologit are all up for this award.

Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, said the “outstanding achievements and relentless dedication” of the Irish tech community are reflected in the shortlist companies.

“The shortlisted candidates for the 2024 Awards recognises the top innovators shaping the future of technology, with a commitment to solving real-world challenges and paving the way for new advancements and growth in the sector,” she said.

The next stage of the awards will see the shortlisted entries present to 10 independent judging panels, composed of CEOs and founders of successful Irish technology companies, and leaders within the technology sector. The final awards ceremony will take place at the Mansion House, Dublin.

The full shortlist is:

Digital Technology Company of the Year

Alkimii

Druid Software

EdgeTier

RentalMatics

Emerging Company of the Year

Coro

EcoEasi

IntuVu Health

Valid8Me

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

Spanish Point Technologies

Mbryonics

Alkimii

Technology Innovation of the Year

Aerlytix Analytics Suite

Ardanis Technologies Ltd

Buymedia’s AI ad platform

Druid Software

EdgeTier

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year

Brightbeam

Each&Other | Whyze Health

Ergo Digital

Spark

Tekenable

Tech 4 Good – Product/Service Award

Druid Software

Good Food Talks by Nutritics

Mastercard Dublin Tech Hub

The Big Idea

Workday

Tech 4 Good – Community Award

Carelon CSR

Fidelity Investments Ireland

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mastercard Ireland

Workday

Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Liberty IT

NEG8 Carbon

Rent the Runway

Spanish Point Technologies

Women in Tech Initiative of the Year

Biologit

Fidelity Investments Ireland

IntuVu Health

Mastercard Ireland

Workday

Excellence in Talent Development

Career Vitality

Liberty IT

Mastercard Ireland

